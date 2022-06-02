William C. Martin Purchases 50,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $355,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 234.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

