Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Down 1.2%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.13. 334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

