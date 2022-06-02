WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.