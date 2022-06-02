Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.48. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 45,067 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTT. TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

