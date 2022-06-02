WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 1.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 1,034,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 951,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,563,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,730,000.

