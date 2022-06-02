WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.90. 84,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 84,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 72.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $733,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

