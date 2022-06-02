Wolf Safe Poor People Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $253,475.15 and $2,865.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,387.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,301.62 or 0.40997723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00459836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 2,872% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

