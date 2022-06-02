Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits Market Cap of $70,881.06

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $7.86 or 0.00025774 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $70,881.06 and $21.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.25 or 1.00029183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 27,579 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

