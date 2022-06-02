Woodcoin Hits One Day Volume of $166,977.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.24 million and $166,977.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00015190 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,507.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.63 or 0.06000579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00211469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00623877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00650819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00073706 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

