Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00015464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $37.28 million and $204,291.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,005.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.44 or 0.06086996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00211346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.63 or 0.00661983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.75 or 0.00619055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00073781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.