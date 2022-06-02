WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $2.06

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00006741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,961.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.96 or 0.03667831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 734.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00456926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

