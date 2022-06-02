XMON (XMON) Price Hits $8,086.08 on Major Exchanges

XMON (XMON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $8,086.08 or 0.26544425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $182,518.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

