Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.59. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 55,273 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.
About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.
