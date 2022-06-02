Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 768,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

