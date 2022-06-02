YGGDRASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (YEED) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.06 or 0.99991265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

