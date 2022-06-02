YIELD App (YLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $961,415.00

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $961,415.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.49 or 1.00023359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002005 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001658 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,090,838 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.