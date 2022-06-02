Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Employers reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $41.53. 72,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,767. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.