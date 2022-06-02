Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 2,856,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,031. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

