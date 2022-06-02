Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,042. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.