Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

