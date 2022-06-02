Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $475.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.00 million. Synaptics posted sales of $327.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 426,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,792. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $126.43 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.