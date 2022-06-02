Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.32 Million

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to announce $523.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $516.87 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $461.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,950. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

