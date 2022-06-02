Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.75. Centene posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $82.56. 1,948,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

