Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.11 billion and the lowest is $28.73 billion. Comcast reported sales of $28.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.75 billion to $127.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $133.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 548,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,667,044. Comcast has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

