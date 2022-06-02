Zacks: Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to post $15.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $49.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.93 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Several research firms recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $121,353.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,840,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,830. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

