Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $5.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to post $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61. Valero Energy posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,070.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $14.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.12 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

