Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,723. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

