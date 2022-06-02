Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.93. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 275,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

