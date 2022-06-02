Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Edison International reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 1,492,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,153. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

