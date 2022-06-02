Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $2.36. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 356,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

