Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of PL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 2,670,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

