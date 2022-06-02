Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to post $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $20.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

