Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

