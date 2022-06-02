Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne HealthTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thorne HealthTech.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 87.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 325,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 246,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

