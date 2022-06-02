Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will announce $32.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $135.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.14 billion to $136.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,427. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

