Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $840.57 Million

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to report $840.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $834.37 million and the highest is $846.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $811.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

