Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Dover reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

