Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Edison International reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 1,492,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,153. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

