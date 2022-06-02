Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. MEDNAX has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.