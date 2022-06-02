Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $401.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the highest is $423.71 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. 40,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after buying an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after buying an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

