Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 508,178 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 89.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 128,149 shares during the period.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

