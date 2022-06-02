Zacks Investment Research Lowers HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also commented on HMST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

HomeStreet stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

