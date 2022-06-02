Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 6,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 655,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $6,699,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 802,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

