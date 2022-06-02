Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 6,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 655,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $6,699,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 866,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 802,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
