ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.60. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 38,800 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

