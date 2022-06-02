Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $404.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.18 million. Zendesk posted sales of $318.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.58. 86,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Zendesk by 17.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.