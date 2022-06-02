Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $663.70 million and approximately $134.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00224632 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002761 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.66 or 0.01862829 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00315367 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,156,524,232 coins and its circulating supply is 12,865,057,079 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.