Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. 7,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 7,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.