-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.82. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 3,966,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

