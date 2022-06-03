$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,323. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

