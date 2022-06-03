$0.14 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The Pennant Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 71,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

